February 17, 2021

  • 28°

Public Health reschedules Covid vaccination clinic to Feb. 21

By Van Wade

Published 7:53 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Public Health must reschedule the February 17th Covid vaccination clinic to February 21st due to the winter weather event.

Those people scheduled for the second shot are still within their time period. Please report to the Orange County Expo, 11475 Fm 1442 Orange Tx 77630, at the same time you were scheduled for. This clinic is rescheduled due to the changing weather conditions.

Print Article