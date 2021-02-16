Public Health reschedules Covid vaccination clinic to Feb. 21
Public Health must reschedule the February 17th Covid vaccination clinic to February 21st due to the winter weather event.
Those people scheduled for the second shot are still within their time period. Please report to the Orange County Expo, 11475 Fm 1442 Orange Tx 77630, at the same time you were scheduled for. This clinic is rescheduled due to the changing weather conditions.
