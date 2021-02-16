LC-M, WO-S, BC schools will have no classes Wednesday
The Bridge City, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Orange-Stark school district have all decided to not have classes on Wednesday due to the inclement weather conditions and power outages throughout our region. Each district is monitoring the situation closely and will have more information about what happens Thursday.
The Orangefield school district is already off all this week due to having a winter break.
