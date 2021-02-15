February 15, 2021

Winter Wonderland in Orange County

By Van Wade

Published 9:49 am Monday, February 15, 2021

Everyone in Orange County woke up to a nice “white surprise” as more snow fell than expected across the region. Though there was plenty of freezing rain, the snow certainly helped the area as far as power outages thus far. Tonight and early Tuesday morning, we expect tempatures in the low teens. Stay WARM everyone!

