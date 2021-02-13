February 13, 2021

  • 41°

Vidor Police Beat 2.3 – 2.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:19 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from February 3 – February 9, 2021:

Wednesday, Feb. 3

  • Two reports of burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 400 block of Park Street
  • Sexual assault was reported
  • Damaged property at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 3300 block of Zoann Street

Thursday, Feb. 4

  • Burglary at the 200 block of Highland Street
  • Assault at Tanahill at Texas

Friday, Feb. 5

  • Theft at the 400 block of East Bolivar Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 860-mile marker
  • Damaged property at the 1900 block of Main Street

Saturday, Feb. 6

  • Assault at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
  • Obstructing justice at Connell and Cherokee

Sunday, Feb. 7

  • Two reports of burglary at the 100 block of Cady Street

Monday, Feb. 8

  • Theft at the 500 block of National Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage on Interstate 10 eastbound

Tuesday, Feb. 9

  • Theft at the 500 block of Orange Street
  • Damaged property at the 400 block of Triangle Drive

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

Print Article