Filed for May Election 2.13.21 update
Election 2021
City of Orange
Mayor
Larry Spears Jr. *
Charles Ray Thomas
Council Member Place 1
David C. Bailey
Patrick Pullen*
City of Pinehurst
Mayor
T.W. Permenter*
Alderperson-At-Large (one-year unexpired term) 1 position
Greg Willis*
Kerri Donnaud Arrington
Alderperson-At-Large (two full year terms) 3 positions
Johnny Asevedo
Sarah McClendon *
- Michael Shahan*
Joey Vance*
Troy Pierce
City of West Orange
Mayor
James “Jim” Whittington
Randell Branch
Aldermen
Jay Odom
Meritta Kennedy
* Incumbent
You Might Like
Warming station will be available
Due to the forecasted cold weather Orange County has partnered with the Salvation Army in Orange to provide a warming... read more