February 12, 2021

Filed for May Election 2.13.21 update

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:29 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Election 2021

City of Orange

Mayor

Larry Spears Jr. *

Charles Ray Thomas

 

Council Member Place 1

David C. Bailey

Patrick Pullen*

 

City of Pinehurst

Mayor

T.W. Permenter*

 

Alderperson-At-Large (one-year unexpired term) 1 position

Greg Willis*

Kerri Donnaud Arrington

 

Alderperson-At-Large (two full year terms) 3 positions

Johnny Asevedo

Sarah McClendon *

  1. Michael Shahan*

Joey Vance*

Troy Pierce

 

City of West Orange

Mayor

James “Jim” Whittington

Randell Branch

 

Aldermen

Jay Odom

Meritta Kennedy

 

* Incumbent

 

