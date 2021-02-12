Deputy John Badeaux passes away

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of Deputy John Badeaux. Deputy Badeaux had a distinguished career in law enforcement with nearly 44 years of service to his community. Deputy Badeaux has been with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for almost 18 years and was instrumental in making Cops and Kids and the Blue Santa Program a success. The Sheriff’s Office will not be the same without his smile and friendly Cajun greeting. Our hearts and prayers are with the Badeaux family in this time of loss. We ask the community to keep the family and the Sheriff’s Office in your prayers.