Orange County marriage licenses issued 2.1-2.5.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of February 1 – February 5, 2021:
Hunter Hanratty and Brianna George
Armando Cristobal-Marcial and Clara Campos-Ruano
James Guy and Julia Davis
Jamie Dockery and Stephanye Moore
Charles Vanwright and Maryann Arnaud
Charles Cobb and Baylee Woods
Joel Ruiz and Alexia Garcia
Kenneth Freeman and Janet Jones
Luther Ellis and Clarene Jacob
You Might Like
FAITH: Is the mRNA changing your DNA?
Karen Stevens I wrote about the division that the COVID vaccine is causing amongst families last week, and I thought... read more