NWS Lake Charles weather update: 3 p.m. 2.8.21
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is forecasting below normal temperatures this upcoming weekend into early next week.
In general, we are talking lows from the teens to 30s, and highs from the 30s to 50s.
Unfortunately there is significant uncertainty with the forecast. We will provide daily updates this week.
To see the range at what we are looking for, see the attachments of Alexandria, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Lake Charles, Lafayette, and Jasper.
