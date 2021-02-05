WO-S lifters compete well at LC-M Power Meet

LITTLE CYPRESS – Last night the Mustangs traveled to LC-M to compete in their annual powerlifting meet, and had a great showing. The Lady Mustangs returned home with the Silver as the Mustangs brought home the Bronze.

Girls

114lb class

2nd place – Dasasha Janice – with a total of 475lbs

3rd place – Jalynn Guillory – with a total of 370lbs

123lb class

2nd place – Jayden Miller – with a total of 455lbs

132lb class

1st place – Azia Walker – with a total of 460lbs

148lb class

5th place – T’era Garrett – with a total of 520lbs

165lb class

1st place – Kamille Queen – with a total of 640lbs

181lb class

5th place – Katie Hogg – with a total of 510lbs

198lb class

1st place – Aris Batts – with a total of 730lbs

259+lb class

2nd place – Nortazia McGhee – with a total of 640lbs

Boys

148lb class

3rd place – Joseph Gomez-Chapa – with a total of 925lbs

181lb class

3rd place – Demarcus Warren – with a total of 755lbs

198lb class

2nd place – Clint Williams – with a total of 1,170lbs

3rd place – Ashton Childress – with a total of 885lbs

220lb class

4th place – Issac Morris – with a total of 1,015lbs

5th place – Joshua Sterling – with a total of 855lbs

242lb class

5th place – Bryson Jordan – with a total of 1,080lbs

275lb class

3rd place – Andrew Wilson – with a total of 1,070lbs

308lb class

3rd place – Davin Heard – with a total of 995lbs

4th place – Evan Gray – with a total of 880lbs

SHW class

1st place – Demetrius Hunter – with a total of 1,435lbs