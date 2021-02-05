February 5, 2021

VFW Auxiliary Spring Garage Sale

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:22 am Friday, February 5, 2021

The VFW Auxiliary 2775 Orange will hold their Spring Garage Sake in the VFW Hall at 5303 North 16th Street from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The cost per table is $15, each clothes rack will be an additional $5. For more information, contact Mary Snapp at 409-697-0380. Payments can be mailed to Mary Snapp at 7927 Sandra Lane in Orange. Please make check out to VFW AUX 2775.

