OFHS holds district Stark Reading Contest final
The Orangefield High School district final of the Stark Reading Contest was held last night. All the contestants competed well. Congratulations to all the competitors.
The winners were:Second place in declamation and earning a $1,500 scholarship is Kaitlyn Jenkins.
First place in declamation earning a $2,000 scholarship and advancing to county is Mary Wernig.
Second place in interpretive reading and earning a $1,500 scholarship is Brianna Moore.
First place in interpretive and earning a $2,000 scholarship and advancing to county is Hadley Psencik.
The first place competitors advancing to the county level will compete for up to an
additional $5,000 in scholarships at the Lutcher Theatre on Sunday April 25, 2021.
Friday Night Reels – RESCHEDULED
Oh weather, looks like our plans have changed. It is no surprise that 2021 is throwing obstacles our way, but... read more