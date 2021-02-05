Fish or BBQ Dinner Fundraiser
Gate City Guild #42 is selling Fish or BBQ dinners as a fundraiser, from 9 a.m. until sold out on Friday, Feb. 19 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Dinners are $10 each with your choice of Fish or Barbecue with green beans, potato salad, dirty rice, bread and a drink. To preorder, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.
You Might Like
Vidor man arrested for murder of elderly man
PRESS RELEASE — On Thursday, February 04, 2021 the Orange County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, in conjunction with the Orange... read more