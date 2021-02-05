Bobcats snare road win over Bears

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Orangefield Bobcats pulled off a close one against the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears 74-68 in Friday night’s District 22-4A meeting as the Bobcats kept their playoff hopes alive with the road win.

Orangefield (15-10, 4-7) struck first, taking an early 22-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. During the second quarter they would push ahead even more, sitting on top 39-28 at the half.

As the second half started, LC-M (10-15, 2-8) finally started to catch up to their opponent. The Bears pulled closer during the third quarter and only trailed by 6, 55-49 at the end of the third quarter. Both teams traded buckets throughout the fourth before LC-M brought the game within two points with a little under a minute to play. However, the Bobcats refused to give up their lead and would go on to score and ice the game.

Orangefield’s scoring leader was Payton Wrinkle with 20 points and he added five rebounds and three assists, followed by Pete Ragusa and Brice Bergeron with 19 each. Bergeron had six rebounds and two steals while Ragusa contributed four assists and four boards. Bobcat post Morgan Sampson added 10 points and seven rebounds to the effort.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville was led in scoring by Jesse Doucette, who dropped 25 points, and Ben Elliot was second on the team with 20 points while Cole Freeman added 12.

The Bobcats sill have a chance to make the postseason as they will try to reach a possible playoff play-in game with West Orange-Stark. The Bobcats will have to defeat Vidor at home Tuesday and hope that WO-S falls to both Bridge City and Lumberton next week.

The Bears will visit Silsbee Tuesday.