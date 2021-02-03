Mustang kicker Ibarra signs with Mary Hardin-Baylor
West Orange-Stark standout kicker Angel Ibarra signed to continue his amazing kicking skills for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in front of family and friends at the Cornel Thompson Strength and Conditioning Center Wednesday. Congrats Angel!
You Might Like
WO-S QB Terrell inks with Navarro JC
West Orange-Stark standout quarterback Jerren Terrell signed to continue his football prowess at Navarro Junior College in front of family... read more