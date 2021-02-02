The Celebration of Life for Mr. Roy E. Elliott, 79, of Orange will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

A Public Visitation will be held from 10 am until 12 noon at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home.

Roy Edward Elliott was born January 3, 1942 in Orange, TX to Mrs. Robbie McDonald Elliott and Mr. Benjamin J. Elliott.

Raised and educated in Orange, he was a 1960 graduate of Emma H. Wallace High School.

Joining the military, he served in the U.S. Army and was Discharged with Honors.

Working years were spent as a letter carrier with the U. S. Post Office. He retired after more than 30 years of service.

Roy was a member of the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. A faithful member, he also served on the Rosa Watson Caring Kitchen Committee at the church.

He passed January 27, 2021 at Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, TX.

Forever cherishing his memories are his wife Christene P. Elliott of Orange, two sons, Roy Elliott, Jr. (Brittany) of Houston, TX, and Benjamin Elliott (Beth) of Conroe, TX, four daughters, Alyssa Wilson of Houston, TX, Kimberly Taylor (Jai Melano) of Austin, TX, Adana Goodall (Brian) of Houston and Kristen Boisrond (Pierre) of McKinney, TX, 9 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Private Funeral and Burial Services are also planned under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home.