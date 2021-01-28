January 28, 2021

  • 45°

District 22-4A hoop standings; upcoming games

By Van Wade

Published 8:37 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:

BOYS
Lumberton (15-6, 7-1)

Bridge City (16-6, 6-2)

Silsbee (8-10, 5-2)

WO-S (8-12, 3-4)

Orangefield (14-8, 3-5)

LC-M (10-13, 2-6)

Vidor (2-14, 1-7)

GIRLS

Lumberton (9-0)

Silsbee (8-1)

Orangefield (6-3)

Bridge City (5-5)

LC-M (3-7)

WO-S (2-7)

Vidor (0-10)

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

WO-S at Vidor girls

Lumberton at Orangefield girls

Bridge City at Silsbee girls

Vidor at WO-S boys

Silsbee at Bridge City boys

Orangefield at Lumberton boys

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

Orangefield at WO-S girls

Vidor at LC-M girls

WO-S at Orangefield boys

LC-M at Vidor boys

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

