January 27, 2021

  64°

YMCA Basketball in Orange

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

YMCA Basketball is available at Orange Church of God from February 6 – March 13, 2021 at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange for ages 3 -13. Space is limited. To register contact Glenda Trainer at 409-962-6644 or email gtrainer@ymcasetx.org. Cost is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for nonmembers.

