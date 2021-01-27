BCHS recognizes Activities Director Royal

January 24-30 is National Activity Profesionals Week, and Bridge City ISD couldn’t let it go by without giving a big shout out to their very own BCHS Student Activities Director, Mrs. Cheryl Royal.

She is responsible for all of the fun events, dress up days, and extras on campus. The hard work she puts in and the example of love and kindness she sets for the students is unmatched. Thank you Mrs. Royal for creating some of the most wonderful memories and laughs for the High School staff and students.