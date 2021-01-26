Lady Mustangs nip Lady Bears in 22-4A hoop action

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs won a close game at home against the Little Cypress Mauriceville Lady Bears 48-46 in District 22-4A action.

The win pushes the Lady Mustangs to 2-7 in 22-4A play while the Lady Bears slipped to 3-7.

LC-M would take a 10-6 lead after the 1st quarter.

WO-S would rally and outscore LCM 11-7 in the 2nd quarter to tie the game at the half 17-17.

The 2nd half started with LC-M taking a 9-point lead before WO-S stormed back to close the gap with LC-M leading 32-30 after 3 quarters. The 4th was a back and forth game but WO-S would outscore LC-M 18-14 to win the ballgame.

“It was a great game to be a part of tonight. Both teams played tough. We kept falling behind and then we would come back the whole game. I am just so excited for the girls as they have been working so hard in practice,” said WO-S Head Coach Michael Bethea.

WO-S was led in scoring by Bra’khia White with 15 points. Naudia Watson would add 13 points and Aniah Henderson chipped in 10 points.

LC-M was led by Crissy Joseph’s 17 points and Annabell Fisher would add 13 points.

The Lady Mustangs will visit Vidor Friday while the Lady Bears have a bye and will host Vidor next Tuesday.