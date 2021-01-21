Updated District 22-4A hoop standings; games for the week
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:
BOYS
Lumberton (13-6, 5-1)
Bridge City (13-6, 4-2)
Silsbee (7-10, 4-2)
Orangefield (14-6, 3-3)
LC-M (10-11, 2-4)
WO-S (7-12, 2-4)
Vidor (2-12, 1-5)
GIRLS
Lumberton (7-0)
Silsbee (7-1)
Orangefield (5-2)
Bridge City (4-4)
LC-M (3-5)
WO-S (1-7)
Vidor (0-8)
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
Silsbee at Orangefield girls
Lumberton at LC-M girls
Bridge City at Vidor girls
LC-M at Lumberton boys
Vidor at Bridge City boys
Orangefield at Silsbee boys
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
LC-M at WO-S girls
Orangefield at Bridge City girls
WO-S at LC-M boys
Bridge City at Orangefield boys
LC-M's Burke shines at Aggie Cup Invitational
