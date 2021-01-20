OP-ED: Survivor starts Reach Out Ministry

My name is Jozette “Jazzy Jo” Waggoner Rubin, I am the 3rd child of seven and a twin. I am happily married of 18 years to Mr. Dennis “Big Poppa” Rubin, we have six children and eight grandchildren. I am a Believer, Missionary and Mentor.

I am the founder of the Reach Out Ministry which is Live on Facebook every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. I am the author of A Lie to Please Her Mother. C.T. Wright is my pen name. I am a survivor of molestation and I have also survived domestic violence both physical and verbal.

I was broken from the inside out, I was walking around alive outside, but dead on the inside. God has given me the opportunity to tell my story and my healing has begun. The reason I chose to tell my story is because Psalms 107:2 says everyone that the Lord had rescued, should tell others.

In the age I grew up we were always told, what goes on in your house/community stayed there. To start healing you must face the monster you have buried from within. The truth is within, your biggest enemy is you from within. Until you live your truth, you will never be free from within.

To purchase the book, you can reach me on Facebook or Instagram or order it from Amazon.com.

Jozette “Jazzy Jo” Waggoner Rubin/ C.T. Wright