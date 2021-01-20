Man pointing a crossbow at siblings is arrested in Deweyville

PRESS RELEASE — On January 19, 2021, approximately 2201, we responded to residence at on CR 4183 in Deweyville in referenced to an individual pointing a crossbow at his sister and brother. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, Jessie Wyatt (52 YOA).

It is reported that when Wyatt’s siblings arrived home, he pointed a loaded crossbow at them. They were able to get out of the house and contact the Sheriff’s Office.

When we arrived, Wyatt was inside armed with a crossbow and a large machete.

We tried to get Wyatt to come out and he refused. We made forced entry and took him into custody.

He has two (2) pending counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Resisting Arrest.

He is currently held in Newton County Jail. Updates will be provided as they become available.