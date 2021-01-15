Bobcats zip past Vidor by 12

VIDOR – The Orangefield Bobcats nailed down their third straight District 22-4A victory with a 61-49 road win over the Vidor Pirates Friday night.

The Bobcats (14-6, 3-3) outscored the Pirates (1-12, 0-5) 15-9 in the first quarter and 19-8 in the second quarter to lead 34-17 at the half as they went on to cruise to the win.

Bryce Bergeron had the hot hand for the Bobcats with a big double-double as he filtered in 25 points while yanking down 13 rebounds.

Pete Ragusa chimed in with 18 points. Payton Wrinkle filled the stat sheet with five points, eight rebounds and six assists while Morgan Sampson hauled down seven rebounds.

The Bobcats have a bye Tuesday and will venture to Silsbee next Friday.