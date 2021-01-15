AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

February 9: Food Handler’s Training Class : This class is recommended for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food. The cost is $20 and is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Make checks payable to FPM Account 230202 and bring to the class. No cash accepted.

February 16 – 17: Certified Food Managers Two Day Course with Test : Every business that cooks and serves food need to have at least 1 Certified Food Manager on site at all times. The classes will from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The course costs $125 for the class and test. You must register by February 1 and you can print out the registration form at http://foodsafety.tamu.edu. (You do not need to call the Extension office to register for this class).

February 27: Jam and Jelly Making Class : Come and learn how to make jams and jellies. This class will start at 10 a.m. and will cost $20. Registration fees needs to be paid by February 22. Space is limited so call to reserve your spot.

Please call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office of Orange County if you have any questions and to register for these classes at 409-882-7010. All classes and programs will be held at the Extension Office at 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX 77630.