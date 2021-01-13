Port Neches Fire Chief arrested

PRESS RELEASE — On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at about 9 a.m. the Port Neches Police department assisted the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit with the execution of a search warrant and arrest warrants.

Port Neches FIRE Department Chief Paul Nelson was arrested and charged with two counts of Promotion of Child Pornography (2nd degree felony) and was later transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation is being conducted by the Texas Attorney General’s office Child Exploitation unit and Port Neches Police department is assisting.