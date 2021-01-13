January 14, 2021

  • 66°

Lady Mustangs fall to Silsbee

By Van Wade

Published 8:03 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange- Stark Lady Mustangs fell at home to Silsbee 76-37 in District 22-4A play Tuesday night.

The Lady Mustangs fell behind early 20-5 after the 1st quarter.

“We came out flat and didn’t match Silsbee’s intensity.” said Coach Michael Bethea.

The 2nd quarter saw WOS wakeup and be more competitive being outscored 18-13 to go to the half down 38-18. The Lady Mustangs (4-12, 1-5) went cold in the 3rd only scoring 3 points.  The 4th quarter was back in forth in scoring as WOS was outscored 22-16. “If we played the 1st and 3rd like we did the 2nd and 4th, its a competitive ballgame. We will regroup and learn from this game while continuing to get better,” said Bethea.  WOS was led in scoring by Aniah Henderson’s 11 points. Sidnye Antoine added 9 points and Nadia Watson chipped in 8 points.

WO-S will visit Bridge City Friday.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar