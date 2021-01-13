Lady Mustangs fall to Silsbee

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange- Stark Lady Mustangs fell at home to Silsbee 76-37 in District 22-4A play Tuesday night.

The Lady Mustangs fell behind early 20-5 after the 1st quarter.

“We came out flat and didn’t match Silsbee’s intensity.” said Coach Michael Bethea.

The 2nd quarter saw WOS wakeup and be more competitive being outscored 18-13 to go to the half down 38-18. The Lady Mustangs (4-12, 1-5) went cold in the 3rd only scoring 3 points. The 4th quarter was back in forth in scoring as WOS was outscored 22-16. “If we played the 1st and 3rd like we did the 2nd and 4th, its a competitive ballgame. We will regroup and learn from this game while continuing to get better,” said Bethea. WOS was led in scoring by Aniah Henderson’s 11 points. Sidnye Antoine added 9 points and Nadia Watson chipped in 8 points.

WO-S will visit Bridge City Friday.