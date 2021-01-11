Vidor AG students finish great project

The Vidor High School Ag students participated in a nutritional project including the creation of a new feed for their animals. They had to research ingredients, vitamins and minerals that were healthy for their type of animal, draw pictures of the animal, and include the weight of the bag and nutrient percentages.

Taking first place were Zoey Cox and Loren Josey. In second place were Kaylar Holden and Ashlyn Darby. Third place went to Kaegan Stockwell and Doree Ingram.

Honorable Mentions were awarded to Jaylyn Kohn, Conner Richards, Skeeter Rutledge, Skyler Watkins, Bladen Loggins, Gunner Hartman, Natalie Domec, Isabella Terrell and AnaieTorres.