Newton County Sheriff’s report 1.11.21

PRESS RELEASE — I held meetings with Chief Deputy Odis Lane last week with every employee in the organization. These one-on-one interviews consisted of each employee being told what I expected of them. I informed them that, I will create and sustain a highly productive work environment. Our goal is to provide quality and effective services to the public. I made it clear that this will be accomplished by effectively communicating what is needed and what needs to be done.

I explained my role as their leader and what they can expect from me as well. I challenged each of them to always preform at their best no matter how difficult. I told them that the Citizens of Newton County are our customers and quality public safety is our product.

I spent a great deal of time last week being briefed on operating procedures, and practices by the organization. The Chief Deputy and I also patrolled some of the streets and met with surrounding law enforcement agencies and officials.

As promised, I am focusing on the many crimes that plague this county. We are in the process of updating our Organizational Facebook, and other sites to provide updated and essential information. In the future, I plan to provide timely press releases on crime and other pertinent information on Facebook. My first week was exciting and I look forward to providing great services to the public. We want all of you to be stakeholders in our quest to make Newton County Great.