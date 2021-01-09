Golden Chick begins construction

By Dawn Burleigh

A quiet groundbreaking for a new restaurant in Orange was held on Wednesday morning at 1716 North 16th Street. The location is the new home for Golden Chick.

Karan Korpal with Korpal Golden Investments, LLC is the franchise owner for thr region and wanted the first location to be in Orange.

“It is good for the community,” Korpal said. “It’s great location. My parents have locations in Orange, so it made sense to start here.”

His parents owned the Subway in Pinehurst on MLK and own the one is Mauriceville.

“We should be open by mid-April,” Korpal said.

Golden Chick is one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in the U.S. and was recognized as one of the very top brands in the country by Nation’s Restaurant News. The first location was built in San Marcos back in 1967.

“The City of Orange welcomes the first Golden Chick in the three-county region including Orange, Jefferson and Hardin Counties,” Jay Trahan, EDC Director, City of Orange, said. “Mr. Karan Korpal has committed to a $1.1M capital investment and up to 20 new jobs at the restaurant.”

“Golden Chick is definitely a golden opportunity for the city of Orange and our community,” Mayor Larry Spears Jr. said. “Businesses are watching and investors are asking how to become a part of Orange.”

Spears said the city is continuing to address several issues to rectify and improve the city.

“I am thankful for the blessings taking fruition at this time and welcome Golden Chick to the city,” Spears said.