Lady Raiders take down Lady Bobcats

LUMBERTON – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats dropped a 82-52 District 22-4A decision on the road to the Lumberton Lady Raiders Tuesday night.

Kenadie Dubois led the Lady Bobcats (10-5, 2-2) with 15 points and five rebounds.

Joli Ponfick contributed 14 points, four rebounds , three steals and two charges.

Harleigh Rawls had 10 points and five boards while Greenlea Oldham added six points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

The Lady Bobcats will host West Orange-Stark Friday at 6 p.m.