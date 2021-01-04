Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.23-12.31.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 28- December 31, 2020:
Alex T. Bridwell And Ashley A. Quarles
Anthony J. Lathrop and Nora L. Phelps
Zackery L. Chitty and Loren B. Rothenberger
Earvel D. Hudson and Jamie J. Ebrom
Pablo A. Delmonte and Katherine E. Lockeby
Tony A. Peavley and Linda L. Ketchey
Jonathan R. Burton and Emily P. Wilhelm
Charles M. Cotton and Donna G. Ellis
