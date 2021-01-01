Baby from Orange is CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth First Baby of 2021

BEAUMONT, Texas – The new year is already off to a great start for one Southeast Texas couple, as their baby boy was born just a few hours into 2021!

Aaron Vee Genao was born at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth at 3:02 a.m., weighing in at an even 8 pounds and measuring at 19 3/4 inches long. Parents Leslie and Orlando Genao of Orange are very excited for their new bundle of joy. Leslie says she did not even expect to have a New Year baby because her due date was January 11. Aaron is the second child for Leslie and Orlando Genao. Both mom and baby are doing well and expect to go home on Sunday.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System congratulates the Genao family on its new addition and wishes them the best in the new year.