Newton County Sheriff’s report 12.28.20

PRESS RELEASE — Just a quick note from retiring Sheriff Billy Rowles.

Words are not enough to just say, thank you for electing me sheriff of Newton County.

To be your sheriff has been such an honor.

The way you have treated my wife and I has been so heartwarming.

It did not go unnoticed. Thank you so very much.

I now ask you to pray for your new sheriff, Robert Burby. He will also face a very tuff job and will need your prayers and support.

Again, thanks for all your prayers and support.

God Bless you and Newton County.

Hope everyone had a great Christmas. My family and I were so blessed. Let’s see what’s been going on in Newton County.

We are no longer looking for James Lee Evans. He turned himself in last week. However, we are still looking for the Kubota side by side.

We recovered a stolen RV in the Belgrade area. It wasn’t reported stolen. We called the registered owner and they told us the RV was in Katy. Wrong. They came and got it. The guys also recovered a stolen SUV in the Trout Creek area. Great job guys.

We had a tornado hit the Sand Jack area. All hands-on deck. Messed up a couple of houses and barns but nobody gut hurt. Thank God.

Deputy Wonders got called about a missing lottery ticket. If it was mine it was stolen, I lost it. The ticket must have been a winner.

Received a 911 call where a neighbor shot a man’s drone out of the sky. We are looking into it. Lots of laws relating to flying them things.

Please continue to support your local volunteer fire departments and first responders. They are the real heroes of Newton County.

Mixed emotions about what I am now going to say. This is my last sheriff’s report as I am retiring January 1, 2021. Every Monday morning for the last four years I have set down and scratched this thing out. Hope it’s not been too boring, but it’s time to turn the reins over to someone else. It’s been a hoot! I’m borrowing words of George Strait. “The last goodbyes are the hardest ones to say. This is where the cowboy rides away.”

God Bless