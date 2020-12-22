December 24, 2020

  • 45°

Toy give away brings many smiles

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Orange County children had a merry time Saturday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on West John Avenue when Toy Give Away organizer Tasquana Jones, partnering with “People Joining Together” and “Community 180” treated the children with hotdogs, nachos and Santa before letting the kids pick any toys they liked.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar