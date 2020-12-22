Sam Houston State University Fall 2020 Graduates announced
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The following area students received degrees during the 2020 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University.
Orange: Kaylea Daigle, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science
Donte Green, Master of Science, Geographic Information Systems
Baylee Whitley, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
Vidor: Hannah Odom, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Emileigh Singleton, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business
