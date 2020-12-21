Mr. Kelly O. Price, II, 71, of Orange, Texas, departed his earthly life and transitioned to his Heavenly home, Monday, December 14, 2020. The public walk-through viewing will be held Monday, December 28th, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Magnolia Chapel of the Price Mortuary, 1209 Sixth Street, Orange, Texas 77630.

A second walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, December 29th, between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1109 Second Street, Orange, Texas 77630.

The eulogistic service will take place Tuesday, December 29th, at high noon at Price Mortuary, 1209 Sixth Street, Orange, Texas 77630. Service will be held on the lawn of the funeral home with audio availability for those who remain in their vehicles.

Remains entrusted to Price Mortuary. Masks are required at walk-through viewings and service.