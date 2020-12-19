FAITH: Celebration of Lord and love

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” John 3:16-17 (NKJV)

As we enter into the week of Christmas, this verse rings out ever so strongly.

For we celebrate the birth of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. But there’s so much more to the celebration. This verse speaks to the reason and purpose of why Jesus came to earth to begin with.

It speaks to the characteristics of God and the feelings He has toward us. God starts out by expressing and explaining that His love is inclusive. There is no respect of persons.

God’s love does not discriminate. God so loved the world.

This means, God loves everyone no matter age, race, ethnicity, religion or state of mind.

The love of God is an equal opportunity distributor.

As we celebrate the birth, there comes with it the celebration of equality as it pertains to loving. Can we truly say that we are embracing and reflecting love in this manner? Does the landscape of our interactions with “everyone” in our family resemble the kind of love that was shown on Christmas?

We may want to believe that some of our family members are not quite the loving type. Or that they may not want to fellowship with us. Nevertheless, in spite of our ugliness and our unwillingness to fellowship with God, He still gave of His prize possession, Jewel of jewels, more valued treasure.

So, who are we to receive such a gift that we truly are not deserving of only to place strict stipulations on who we express love too?

Family is so paramount. This week, let’s allow the love of God and the expression of love by Jesus to be the driving force of making this year the best Christmas ever.

We’ve had enough challenges in our lives this year. We have the power to cause an effect to have an affect on our family that will sooth the discomforts felt thus far and give hope for 2021.

The song says “give love on Christmas day.” More than ever, I believe this will be the most appropriate gift to give.

May God bless and keep you. Merry Christmas!!!

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.