Pine Forest students aid Lake Charles family

Fourth grade students at Pine Forest Elementary in Mrs. Beard’s homeroom were inspired by the movie “The Christmas Jar” to help a family in need for Christmas. They chose a family from Lake Charles whose home was completely destroyed in the recent hurricane.

Students were asked to earn the money they donated. They kept their money in a special “jar” as they did chores to earn it. They will choose an item from the family’s list and send it to them for Christmas, along with cards of encouragement.