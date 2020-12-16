December 16, 2020

Orange Police Beat 12.15.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:41 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 15, 2020:

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Controlled substance at the 8th Street
  • Theft at the 1800 Wildwood Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Zeto Drive

 

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

