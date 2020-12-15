December 15, 2020

  • 48°
Photo courtesy OFISD

OHS students earn PowerPoint Certification

By Van Wade

Published 8:49 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Orangefield students in Mrs. Bellard’s Business Information Management 2 class recently took the Microsoft Office 2019 PowerPoint Certification exam. Students pictured passed the exam and will prepare for the Excel exam next semester.

Pictured left to right: Jezlyn Matlock, Zoe Haley, Gracie Castro, Kade Bryant, Kevin Luong, Xander Lee

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar