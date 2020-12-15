OHS students earn PowerPoint Certification
Orangefield students in Mrs. Bellard’s Business Information Management 2 class recently took the Microsoft Office 2019 PowerPoint Certification exam. Students pictured passed the exam and will prepare for the Excel exam next semester.
Pictured left to right: Jezlyn Matlock, Zoe Haley, Gracie Castro, Kade Bryant, Kevin Luong, Xander Lee
