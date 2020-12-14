Vidor FFA showcase steers, heifers

The Vidor FFA Booster Club hosted a cattle show at the T2 Arena and Event Center in Orange Texas. Several Vidor FFA students showed both steers and heifers. Jordan Josey, Loren Josey, Morgan Cooper, Jaylen Kohn and Gracelann Brown were the Vidor students practicing their show skills and showing off their beautiful animal projects. With over ninety students participating in this show from all over Texas it was a great show experience for the students and a valuable fundraiser for the Vidor FFA Booster Club.