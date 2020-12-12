LTTE: A dad first, coach second

A dad first, coach second

Dad you are truly one of a kind. You would take a chance on anyone who walked up to you. You have believed in me and all of my teammates. You are the best dad in the whole world. You have taught Madeline and I about Jesus which is the most important thing you can teach and for that I am truly grateful. You are also willing to go out in any weather or condition just to throw a bullpen and make me a better pitcher. You are a father figure to more than just my sister and I, and that is because of your loving and forgiving nature. Dad you are the best dad I could ever ask for. Thank you for all you have done for me, my friends, and our family. I love you.

Ella Stephenson #4