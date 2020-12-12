Can Food Drive success
Granger Chevrolet and KOGT 11th annual Can Food Drive was held on Thursday and was a huge success. Volunteers from the LCM Bass Team and Orangefield Interact Club help unload a vehicle during the event. The can goods collected are to help restock The Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services food supply.
