December 11, 2020

  • 68°

Pink Rooster reopens officially

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:14 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting marking the Grand re-opening of Pink Rooster Treasures, 2492 MLK in Pinehurst. The location suffered severe damage during Hurricane Laura. Since August, Heidi Hyder, owner, and crew have kept going out of a one-room shed until rebuilding was completed

