David Eugene Fouts, 82 of Orange, Texas passed away on December 4, 2020.

Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home of Orange, Texas.

David was born in Llano, Texas on February 16, 1938, son of Weldon Eugene Fouts and Minna Corena (Slovacek) Fouts. A graduate of Orange Stark High School in 1957. He worked for American Bridge Company before joining the Air Force in 1959. Returning to Southeast Texas area, where he worked in sales and attended McNeese Junior College. He moved to Houston where he was a fitter/inspector for Kranco Crane Co. for 20 years. He later became a security office before retiring due to his health. Mr. Fouts returned to Orange, Texas and was a member of the Cowboy Church of Orange.

He is survived by his children, Deborah J. (Fouts) Rash and husband Richard of Kansas, James D. Fouts and wife Carol of South Carolina; grandchildren, Richard L. Rash, Christopher E. Rash, Daniel R. Rash, all of Kansas City; four great-grandchildren, Cooper E. Rash, Jada M. Rash, Carter D. Rash, and Brooks H. Rash; his only brother, James W. Fouts and wife Pearl of Vinton, Louisiana; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At the time the family will have private service to ensure the safety and welfare from COVID-19.