FAITH: Hope for Today- Christmas and the Pursuit of Truth

Clay Center, Kansas –“Passion for truth.” That is what I wrote down in my Bible some years ago after reading Luke 1:1-4.This is the beginning section of a detailed account of the life of Jesus Christ starting with a historical record of the Christmas story.

Luke, a follower of Jesus, captured my attention when he wrote, “. . . just as those who from the beginning were eyewitnesses and ministers of the word have delivered them to us, it seemed good to me also, having followed all things closely for some time past, to write an orderly account for you . . . that you may have certainty concerning the things you have been taught” (Luke 1:2-4).Do you see how Luke’s passion for truth has provided us an accurate accounting of Jesus’ birth?

Truths are facts. Truth is accuracy. Certainty. It is not wide spread conformity or uniformity, but has a measure of agreeability by some. Luke’s eye witnesses of the life of Christ and the early Apostles were all agreeable. But the enemies of Christ disputed Luke’s claims as mere lies or legend. The thing about truth though, is it stands the harsh winds of criticism, while lies and legends collapse at the gentle breeze of questioning.

2020 has been a year for the battle of truth in many major news events, and Luke has been a great example in how to seek it out.

Covid-19. One group of infectious disease experts, medical doctors and scientific studies advocate for mask wearing, social distancing, quarantines and shut-downs to stop or slow the spread of the virus. Yet, there is another group of respectable experts, doctors and studies that question those and have differing information and recommendations. Who is right?

Racism. One group of black intellectuals argue that America is not a racist nation, does not have a systemic racism problem and that white police officers killing young black men is not a widespread problem. Then a different group of black academics’ counter that, condemning such conclusions and present their own case for otherwise. Who is right?

Election fraud. One group of experienced political analysts and lawyers site signed affidavits of personal witnesses, mathematical improbabilities and pole watchers being severely restricted as evidence of voter fraud. Another group of elected officials and legal experts look at all the data and are fully convinced there was no wide spread voter fraud and dispute all findings to the contrary. Who is right?

Luke did not rely upon public opinion or the thoughts of one or two people about the life of Jesus. He rolled up his sleeves and worked hard at digging up the truth. And His ultimate source of truth was God Himself working through His Holy Spirit guiding Luke as he wrote divinely inspired Words.

On Covid-19, let us not look to Dr. Fauci or our personal physician as a source of truth alone. On racism, let us not look to Dr. Thomas Sowell or Rev. Jesse Jackson as a source of truth alone. On election fraud let us not look to the Democrats or Republicans as a source of truth alone.

Let us roll up our sleeves and go through the hard work of seeking out truth for ourselves. Begin with prayer asking God to show you what is true and what is not, no matter where it may lead. Read God’s Word (the source of all truth). Ask questions of others. Respectfully challenge what some state as facts. Listen objectively. Research. Reflect on what you are learning. Pray more. Then take a position with confidence and humility. Remember, without this pursuit of truth we would not be celebrating Christmas.

A prayer for you – “Lord God, thank you for raising up Luke and using him to provide us the Christmas story. Help us to pursue truth as he did, and not be led astray by the opinions or pressure from others. Be our guide O, Lord. In Jesus name, Amen.”

Clint Decker is President of Great Awakenings. Hope for Today is a nationally syndicated column. Please share your comment or question with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org.