Christmas Toy Give Away
A Christmas Toy Give Away will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Mt. Zion located at 512 West John Ave. in Orange. The event includes food, drinks and activities for the kids. All donations can be dropped off at 209 Morrell Blvd. or cash app: $Taszjones12
Mask are required during the event.
You Might Like
Visit Santa and see toys come to life
Heritage House Museum invites you and yours to Santa’s Drive Thru 10 a.m. – noon on Saturday, December 5 and... read more