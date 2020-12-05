December 5, 2020

Christmas Toy Give Away

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:40 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

A Christmas Toy Give Away will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Mt. Zion located at 512 West John Ave. in Orange. The event includes food, drinks and activities for the kids. All donations can be dropped off at 209 Morrell Blvd. or cash app: $Taszjones12

Mask are required during the event.

 

