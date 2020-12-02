Toy Coffee
The Service League of Orange understands the importance of the annual tradition of Toy Coffee and the greater need in the area to help the children have a Merry Christmas.
In combination with Salvation Army, the event is being held at Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1950 Martin Luther King Drive in Orange.
