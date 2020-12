Right down Santa Claus Lane

Carol Sims, Lila Speck, Rose Simar and Tricia Stroud decorate a Christmas Tree at the Orange Train Depot Museum in preparations of ‘The Orange Express’ for a fun Drive By from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday December 6 at the Orange Train Depot located at 1210 Green Ave. in Orange. The Orange Community Players will be Christmas Caroling and there will be free candy and prizes from Santa and his masked elves. A special prize if you wear a Santa hat! There will also be a place to drop off your letters to Santa. Enter from Green Ave. and line up against the left curb.