December 1, 2020

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.16-11.22.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 16 – November 22, 2020:

Monday, Nov. 16

  • Assault at the 100 block of Apple Pie Ridge Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 23000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor. Investigation was turned over to Rose City Marshalls
  • Disturbance at the 4200 block of West Sutton Drive in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
  • Burglary at the 17000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Harassment at the 3000 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Wednesday, Nov. 18

  • Vicious animal at the 3300 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange
  • Threats at the 5600 block of Broussard Circle in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road at 408 in Orange
  • Sexual assault in Orange County reported at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont

Thursday, Nov. 19

  • Burglary at an undisclosed location on State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Friday, Nov. 20

  • Assault at the 2000 block of Crabtree Street in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5000 block of Broussard Circle in Orange
  • Attempt to locate at the 6900 block of Granger Lane in Orange. Deputies were attempting to locate missing juveniles.

Saturday, Nov. 21

  • Theft at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 5000 block of Barrett Street in Orange
  • Runaway at the 4000 block of Elk Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 8200 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2700 block of Claire Drive in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 2000 block of Alvin Street in Orange

Sunday, Nov. 22

  • Theft at the 700 block of Soileau Street in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1500 block of Ogden Street in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

